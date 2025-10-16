Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,750 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SLB opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

