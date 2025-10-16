Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $323,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $247.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

