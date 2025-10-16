Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SCHA opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.