Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

PG opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $345.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

