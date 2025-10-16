Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,559 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

KO opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

