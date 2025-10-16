Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $303.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.14. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

