Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PHM stock opened at $124.73 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

View Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.