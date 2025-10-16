The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $38,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

