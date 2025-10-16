Blue Trust Inc. Sells 9,938 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vale by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Vale Trading Up 1.8%

VALE stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.