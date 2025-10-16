Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 125182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

SDHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $824.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.01 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,279,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

