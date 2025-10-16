Cwm LLC Purchases 17,145 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 392,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3%

EXEL opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis's revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

