LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 204.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

