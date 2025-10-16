Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.