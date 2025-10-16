Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 24,525 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

