Cwm LLC Acquires 85,757 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 482.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,757 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $70.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

