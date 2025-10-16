NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2%

NKE opened at $68.45 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

