Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $360.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.17. The company has a market cap of $326.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.09.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

