New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $109.17 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $109,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

