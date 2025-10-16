Callahan Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 947.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

