Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 31.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 103,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Coupang by 24.3% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Coupang by 40.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Coupang by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 414,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,203,966 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

