Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.78 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Approximately 1,710,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 308,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Goldplat Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of £18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.08 and a beta of 0.28.

About Goldplat

(Get Free Report)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.