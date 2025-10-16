Unite Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 601.50 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 607.43 ($8.14), with a volume of 3288604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615.68 ($8.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,205 target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unite Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,205.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTG

Unite Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 836.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 703.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 784.82.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 38 EPS for the quarter. Unite Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 79.68%. Research analysts forecast that Unite Group PLC will post 47.9341004 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £78,584.10. Also, insider Ross Paterson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 621 per share, for a total transaction of £31,050. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.