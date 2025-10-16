Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,753,000 after buying an additional 2,553,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,057,552 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 853,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,835,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 5,771.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 757,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 744,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

