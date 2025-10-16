Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 219072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently -167.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 257,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,403.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

See Also

