VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 4361713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Get VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.