Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 6544799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Wendy’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

