Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Solventum (SOLV)

Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/8/2025 – Solventum had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/1/2025 – Solventum is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2025 – Solventum had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/15/2025 – Solventum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/15/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2025 – Solventum is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2025 – Solventum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/1/2025 – Solventum was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/24/2025 – Solventum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
