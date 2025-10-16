Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

