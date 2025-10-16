Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX Holdings Raised by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

