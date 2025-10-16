Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

