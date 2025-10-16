Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

