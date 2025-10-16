Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

