Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Holdings Decreased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 336.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of ADSK opened at $305.08 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

