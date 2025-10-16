Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,339 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $PSF

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 50.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PSF opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

