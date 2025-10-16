Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust $FXY Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 94.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.