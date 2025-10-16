Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.10.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $527.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.