Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

