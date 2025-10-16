Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MET opened at $81.66 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

