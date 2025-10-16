NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.56.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

