The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 226.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

