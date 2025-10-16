Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

