Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $41.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

