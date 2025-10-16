NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1,300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $378.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $383.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.51.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

