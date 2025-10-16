Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

