CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,400,000 after acquiring an additional 524,601 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Get Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.