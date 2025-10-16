NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 288 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.