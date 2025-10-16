Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,432 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6%

ADBE stock opened at $330.63 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.20 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

