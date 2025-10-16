TD Asset Management Inc Has $80.21 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,997 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $80,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 189,580 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 22.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5%

DCI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.