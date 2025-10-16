Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 6,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.