America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 1363664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMX. UBS Group increased their target price on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on America Movil from $21.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America Movil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

America Movil Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.88.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America Movil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in America Movil during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

